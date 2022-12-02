AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $521,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,287 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Sysco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Sysco by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 11.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY opened at $86.04 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.32.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

