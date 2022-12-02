AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $539,000 Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,016 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 6.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 631,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,220,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,594 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 58,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $52.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 756.00, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.21 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

