AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $82,663.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 57,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $2,300,273.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,218. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $82,663.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,753 shares of company stock worth $8,838,633 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE ELF opened at $55.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.31. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 87.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.29 million. As a group, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

