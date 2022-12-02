AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

JCI stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.48. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

