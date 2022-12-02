AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $468,000 in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 63,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 18.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 26.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 9.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 10.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum Price Performance

CENX opened at $8.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $804.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.29. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Century Aluminum

CENX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.