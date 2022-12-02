AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $489,000 in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 122.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 401.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

In other Option Care Health news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,928 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $61,638.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,094.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH opened at $30.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $35.87.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

