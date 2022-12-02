AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $503,000 in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,545 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 2,219.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,391,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,588 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,035 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,639,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,004 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Sunrun by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,248,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,281,000 after buying an additional 1,082,013 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

Sunrun Stock Performance

In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $2,822,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,458,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,868,905.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $29,586.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,195.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $2,822,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,458,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,868,905.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,327 shares of company stock valued at $7,313,106. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $31.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.45 and a beta of 2.10. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $45.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average of $27.96.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.