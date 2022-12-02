AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,923 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Mattel by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 25.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 34,142 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 48.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,643,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,011,000 after buying an additional 539,829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 4.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,000 after buying an additional 29,375 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 3.9% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Mattel in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Mattel Stock Performance

Mattel stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Mattel had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

