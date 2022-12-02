AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,463 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Insider Activity at Tempur Sealy International

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 847,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,242,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 1.0 %

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

NYSE:TPX opened at $32.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $48.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.