AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $75,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 34.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKR. Citigroup upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $15.10 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -180.00%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

