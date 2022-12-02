AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,177 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $1,729,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 11.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 254,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 26,324 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 54.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 211.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 29,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bloom Energy to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of BE stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average of $20.18. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $31.47.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $25,583.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $25,583.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $159,244.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,178,325.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,531 shares of company stock worth $697,417 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

