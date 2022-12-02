AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,143 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 141.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 46.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $122,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANF. UBS Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.30. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $42.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $962,903.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,039.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

