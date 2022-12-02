AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,280 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 150,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 22,460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 25,642 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.63.

NASDAQ AY opened at $27.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.58 and a beta of 0.82. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,047.00%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

