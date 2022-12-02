AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 384 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1,109.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 67.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 24.0% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $249.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.14. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,747 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,248.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,268,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,242,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,000 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $1,676,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,285,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,941,561,320.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,747 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $2,153,248.99. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,268,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,242,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,921 shares of company stock valued at $22,593,059 in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MORN. Redburn Partners raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

