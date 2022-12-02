AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 538 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,307 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,675,000 after buying an additional 92,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,966,216,000 after buying an additional 154,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,640,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after purchasing an additional 535,924 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,423,000 after purchasing an additional 66,796 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $478.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.04.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $228.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $204.37 and a 12-month high of $752.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.90.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

