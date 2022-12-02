AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,781 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 107.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 59.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $39.19 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.92 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 43.40%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PLAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In related news, CFO Michael Quartieri purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $158,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,800.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Tony Wehner bought 14,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,906.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,887.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri purchased 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $158,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,800.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 181,977 shares of company stock worth $5,821,830 in the last ninety days. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

