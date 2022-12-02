AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 8,390.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JACK. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.71.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of JACK opened at $70.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

