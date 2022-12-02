AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Woodward by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Price Performance

Woodward stock opened at $96.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $129.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.05.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.84%.

In other Woodward news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $488,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Woodward from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.86.

About Woodward

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

