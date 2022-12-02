AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FOUR opened at $49.88 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $66.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 113.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.35 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.64.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

