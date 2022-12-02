AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,632 RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.6 %

RBC Bearings stock opened at $235.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 75.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.43. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $264.94.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $373,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,014,428.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $373,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,014,428.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total transaction of $362,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,541,176.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $864,042. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RBC Bearings from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.14.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

