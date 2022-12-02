AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,317 South Pacific Resources Ltd (NYSE:SPB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in South Pacific Resources Ltd (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of South Pacific Resources by 14.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of South Pacific Resources in the second quarter worth $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of South Pacific Resources by 3.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC grew its position in South Pacific Resources by 14.7% during the first quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in South Pacific Resources during the second quarter valued at $2,832,000.

Get South Pacific Resources alerts:

South Pacific Resources Stock Performance

SPB opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.51. South Pacific Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $104.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.62.

South Pacific Resources Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. South Pacific Resources’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of South Pacific Resources from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of South Pacific Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of South Pacific Resources from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of South Pacific Resources from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of South Pacific Resources to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

South Pacific Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Pacific Resources Ltd (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for South Pacific Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Pacific Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.