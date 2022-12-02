AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at about $78,692,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,636,000 after buying an additional 476,578 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,640,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,567,000 after buying an additional 454,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 761,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,363,000 after buying an additional 454,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness Stock Up 1.4 %
PLNT opened at $79.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 94.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $97.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Planet Fitness Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.