AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at about $78,692,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,636,000 after buying an additional 476,578 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,640,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,567,000 after buying an additional 454,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 761,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,363,000 after buying an additional 454,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 1.4 %

PLNT opened at $79.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 94.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $97.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.23.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

