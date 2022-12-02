AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after acquiring an additional 194,089 shares during the period. H Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.4% during the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 12,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,440,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.0% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,208,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,021,000 after buying an additional 210,360 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,985,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,447,000 after buying an additional 78,466 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,985,000 after buying an additional 216,545 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.92. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $48.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

HOG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.88.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

