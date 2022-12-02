AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,902 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in SLM by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of SLM by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SLM to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SLM in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $17.31 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). SLM had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $369.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.33%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

