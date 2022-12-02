AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 11,124 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,124 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 487.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 104.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1,691.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $902,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

ABM Industries stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.13.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

