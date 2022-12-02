AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 27,837 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,837 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amcor by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 951.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,907,000 after buying an additional 7,819,836 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,977,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,991 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in Amcor by 328.3% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,282,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amcor Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $342,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $342,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,131,666 shares of company stock valued at $25,869,841. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMCR opened at $12.38 on Friday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.