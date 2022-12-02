AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 2,963 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Okta by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Okta by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in Okta by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

OKTA opened at $67.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $244.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Macquarie initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $76.00 price target on Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Okta from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.07.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $186,662.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,487.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

