AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 6,202 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,314,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 808,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,196,000 after purchasing an additional 574,941 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,493,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,792,000 after purchasing an additional 524,826 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,762,000 after purchasing an additional 506,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,011,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,372,000 after purchasing an additional 469,969 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $248,648.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $1,599,678.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,463,154.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $248,648.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,338 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 2.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $81.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 64.03 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

