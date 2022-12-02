AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 62,752 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,752 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THS. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2,100.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Down 0.3 %

Insider Transactions at TreeHouse Foods

THS stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74.

In other news, Director Ann Sardini sold 16,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $757,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,883 shares in the company, valued at $309,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

