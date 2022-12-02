AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 6,292 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 93,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Itron by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Itron by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 26,317 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter worth $401,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens downgraded Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $124,154.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,005,877.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITRI stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.31.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

