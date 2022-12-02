AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 869 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 78.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 78.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in AMC Networks by 98.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

AMCX opened at $19.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26. The stock has a market cap of $852.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

