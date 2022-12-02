AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,490 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 37,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 39.8% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 16,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $11,910,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,215 shares of company stock worth $1,904,360 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

NEE stock opened at $84.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.