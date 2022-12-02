AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at $997,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,104,000 after buying an additional 26,499 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5,465.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 65,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.81. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $73.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 42,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,962,919.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,111.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $46,811.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 42,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,962,919.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,111.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,049 shares of company stock worth $2,140,211. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLIC. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

