AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trinity Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,293,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,960,000 after purchasing an additional 41,794 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 27.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,449,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,555,000 after acquiring an additional 742,715 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,571,000 after purchasing an additional 30,636 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 194.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 566,696 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Trinity Industries by 13.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 693,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,832,000 after buying an additional 82,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trinity Industries from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Trinity Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:TRN opened at $31.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.24. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.00 million. Analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.80%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Further Reading

