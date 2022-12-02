Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Altimmune by 481.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 321,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Altimmune by 50.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 728,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 243,450 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Altimmune by 36.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 846,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 225,940 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter worth about $2,194,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Altimmune during the first quarter worth about $1,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $530.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.44. Altimmune, Inc. has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $23.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 2,618.74%. Analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALT. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altimmune in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

