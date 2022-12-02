AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 28,319 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 45,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 22,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

AMCX opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.26. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $44.66.

AMCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

