AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) President Edward J. Shoen Buys 21,700 Shares

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) President Edward J. Shoen acquired 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.88 per share, with a total value of $1,342,796.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 1,075,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,564,316. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AMERCO Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $66.73 on Friday. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $73.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average of $52.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Trading of AMERCO

AMERCO Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMERCO in the third quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in AMERCO by 37.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in AMERCO by 1,462.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in AMERCO in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in AMERCO by 85.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.