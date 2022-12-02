AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) President Edward J. Shoen Buys 21,700 Shares

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) President Edward J. Shoen acquired 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.88 per share, with a total value of $1,342,796.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 1,075,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,564,316. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
AMERCO Stock Up 5.4 %
NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $66.73 on Friday. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $73.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average of $52.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Institutional Trading of AMERCO
AMERCO Company Profile
AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMERCO (UHAL)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.