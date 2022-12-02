AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) President Edward J. Shoen Acquires 21,700 Shares

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating) President Edward J. Shoen acquired 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.88 per share, with a total value of $1,342,796.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,075,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,564,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMERCO Stock Performance

Shares of UHALB opened at $66.74 on Friday. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $68.29.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

