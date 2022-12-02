American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $8,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEL. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,792,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,278,000 after purchasing an additional 196,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,903,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,512,000 after purchasing an additional 193,277 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,883,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,313,000 after purchasing an additional 142,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEL shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on American Equity Investment Life to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Up 2.3 %

American Equity Investment Life Cuts Dividend

AEL opened at $41.46 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.