American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,910,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 11,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lowered American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.06.

AMH opened at $32.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.76. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,808,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 312,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 63,188 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 22.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,027,000 after acquiring an additional 72,806 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth about $20,141,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.8% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

