American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Short Interest Down 19.3% in November

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the October 31st total of 403,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,102 shares in the company, valued at $229,248.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Software news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $78,912.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew G. Mckenna bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,248.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in American Software by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,108,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after buying an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Software by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,836,000 after buying an additional 143,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Software by 25.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,842,000 after buying an additional 429,879 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American Software by 9.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,809,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,248,000 after buying an additional 148,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Software by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 967,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,814,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

American Software Trading Up 2.5 %

American Software Dividend Announcement

AMSWA stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $511.52 million, a PE ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.52. American Software has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $26.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 141.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMSWA. TheStreet cut American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on American Software from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

