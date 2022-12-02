American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in American States Water were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 71.9% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 5.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 13.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 12.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 95,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 5.4% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

AWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American States Water from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

American States Water stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. American States Water has a 52-week low of $71.22 and a 52-week high of $103.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day moving average of $84.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

