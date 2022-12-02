Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,785 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $8,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,235,000 after purchasing an additional 358,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,622,000 after purchasing an additional 488,485 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 22.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,155,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,597,000 after buying an additional 396,045 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 16.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,084,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,761,000 after buying an additional 293,289 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 901,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,230,000 after buying an additional 114,524 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $58,094.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,604.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $155,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,357.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $58,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,604.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $52.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.16. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Articles

