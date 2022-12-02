Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stake Lessened by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,786 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 19,874 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 47,626 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,125 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,904 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 175.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $59.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $67.91. The stock has a market cap of $118.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($75.26) to €74.00 ($76.29) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €58.00 ($59.79) to €56.00 ($57.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($80.41) to €74.00 ($76.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

