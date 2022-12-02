Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) by 199.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,775,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,179,934 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Applied Therapeutics worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 64,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 24.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 426,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 84,753 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 1,503.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 264,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Down 15.2 %

APLT stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $11.47.

Applied Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 767,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,871.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

APLT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $2.50 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

