Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Gap Down to $30.51

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.51, but opened at $29.30. Arcus Biosciences shares last traded at $31.03, with a volume of 756 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RCUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.
Arcus Biosciences Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.61.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 136,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 73,204 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 13,603 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Arcus Biosciences
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.
Read More
