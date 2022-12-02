Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Gap Down to $30.51

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.51, but opened at $29.30. Arcus Biosciences shares last traded at $31.03, with a volume of 756 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $333,151.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,155.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 136,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 73,204 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 13,603 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.