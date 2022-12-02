Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stake Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,712,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,087 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.15% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $164,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARQT shares. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

ARQT opened at $17.08 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,720 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $31,286.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,341.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $31,286.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,341.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $121,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,940.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,720 shares of company stock valued at $212,047. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.