AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Down to $6.34

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.34, but opened at $5.80. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 180,305 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd.
AST SpaceMobile Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.64.
AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
