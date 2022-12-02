AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Down to $6.34

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.34, but opened at $5.80. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 180,305 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AST SpaceMobile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 6.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

