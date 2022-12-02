Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $7.84, but opened at $8.34. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 3,096 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVDL. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. The company has a market cap of $617.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $6,501,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,926,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,786,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,979,000 after acquiring an additional 527,631 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,032,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after acquiring an additional 404,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

