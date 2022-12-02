B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX)

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Amprius Technologies stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97. Amprius Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $26.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amprius Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

